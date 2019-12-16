Employers Can Cut Off Dues When CBAs End, NLRB Says

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 3:11 PM EST) -- Employers that have agreed with unions to transfer dues directly from workers' paychecks can stop doing so when their collective bargaining agreements expire, a divided National Labor Relations Board said Monday in a precedent-shifting decision. The board’s three Republican members said a so-called dues checkoff provision in the Local Joint Executive Board of Las Vegas’ agreement with Valley Hospital Medical Center did not survive the contract’s expiration, affirming an agency judge’s decision rejecting claims the hospital violated federal labor law by nixing automatic deductions without the union's permission. In doing so, the majority reversed Obama-era board precedent presuming that dues checkoff provisions...

