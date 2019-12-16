EPA Watchdog Faults Agency’s Harvey Air Response Rules

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 9:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency failed to help Texas officials monitor air quality during toxic emission releases that happened at Texas industrial plants during Hurricane Harvey, the agency’s watchdog said in a report Monday. In the five days after Hurricane Harvey hit and dumped several feet of rain on Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast, industrial facilities released tons of toxic air emissions but much of the equipment in the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's air monitoring network was turned off and secured to protect it from storm damage. The monitors didn't restart in time to capture most of the 319...

