USTR Tells Mexico Watchdogs Won't Be 'Labor Inspectors'

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:33 PM EST) -- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday hit back at Mexico's objections to a labor watchdog provision in the newly revised North American trade accord, saying the government attachés won't be "labor inspectors" and will follow Mexican laws. Lighthizer's response came in a letter to Mexico's top trade negotiator, Deputy Foreign Minister Jesus Seade, who called out the U.S. on Saturday for proposing legislation that would enlist attachés to monitor Mexico's compliance with labor rules under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Seade said the provision wasn't agreed on during talks. "As is typical for U.S. embassies in major foreign capitals, the United...

