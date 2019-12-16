Developer Says Surveyors Erroneously Quadrupled Lot Size

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- Saying the land it bought came nowhere close to measuring up, a Pittsburgh-area investor has sued two professional surveyors for negligence in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, blaming them for reporting a 21.2 acre lot as covering 85-acres. In the complaint, Moon, Pa.-based 500 Cherrington Associates LLC said Ohio-based LMS Surveying Ltd. and Chambersburg, Pa-based surveyor Robin L. Kearns were both responsible for the inaccurate lot size, which was flagged by a prospective buyer and developer skeptical of the 85-acre claim. “Defendants' negligent surveying and preparation of the drastically inaccurate final survey has resulted in significant damages to plaintiff as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS