Davis Polk Rebuffs Black Atty's Racial Bias Claims

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 9:07 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP has told a New York federal court that a black ex-associate was fired because of his poor performance, not because of his race or in retaliation for his claims that the firm marginalized black attorneys. Despite Davis Polk devoting “significant, senior-level resources” to help Kaloma Cardwell do a better job, he continually failed to perform at the level expected of an associate, leaving the firm no alternative in early 2018 but to give him several months to find another job, says the firm's portion of the joint letter filed Friday by both Davis Polk and Cardwell that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS