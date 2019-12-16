IRS Proposes Broadening Executive Pay Deduction Limits

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 10:03 PM EST) -- The IRS on Monday proposed regulations broadening what businesses fall under a $1 million limit on tax deductions for performance-based executive compensation to include corporations that either must register publicly or must file certain reports under federal securities law. The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the IRS in 1995 issued final regulations under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code — under which performance-based executive pay exceeding $1 million cannot be deducted — to limit the rule only to companies that had reporting obligations. But the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act expanded the definition of publicly held corporation so that it can be...

