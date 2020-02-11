Life Sciences Group Of The Year: King & Spalding

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 2:23 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP has helped pharmaceutical companies — such as Johnson & Johnson, Actelion and Galderma — fight product liability claims, defend against government investigations and protect their drug products, making it one of Law360's 2019 Life Sciences Groups of the Year. With about 300 lawyers across the globe, the life sciences and health care industry group at King & Spalding has set itself apart from its peers through its well-rounded practice and talented attorneys, partners at the firm said. Nikki Reeves, the group's co-chair, said they're able to take on a wide array of areas, including intellectual property, U.S....

