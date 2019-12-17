L'Oreal Can't Get New Trial In $50M Olaplex Trade Secrets Row

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 2:52 PM EST) -- L’Oreal USA Inc. can’t get a new trial to avoid paying nearly $50 million for misappropriating trade secrets and infringing patents belonging to hair care company Olaplex LLC and must additionally pay $14.3 million in Olaplex’s attorney fees, a Delaware federal judge has ruled. In a 34-page order Monday, U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon denied L’Oreal’s bid for a new trial or to amend an August jury verdict that found L'Oreal liable for infringing two Olaplex patents related to a hair coloring product, exploiting Olaplex's trade secrets and breaching a nondisclosure agreement between the companies. Judge Bataillon said that the...

