Justices Urged To OK Circuit Court Review Of Removal Orders

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- Former immigration judges, legal nonprofits and dozens of law professors have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that federal courts have the power to review removal orders against foreign citizens with criminal backgrounds who fear persecution in other countries. In separate amicus briefs in support of a Lebanese citizen seeking to return to the U.S. after having been deported, the former judges, nonprofits and professors told justices that the Eleventh Circuit has the authority to review the Board of Immigration Appeals’ decision not to review the deportation order against Nidal Khalid Nasrallah, who pled guilty to purchasing more than $500,000...

