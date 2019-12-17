Flint Residents Ask High Court Not To Kill Lead Water Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- Residents of Flint, Michigan, are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve their lawsuit accusing the city and local and state government officials of exposing residents to lead-contaminated drinking water. Responding to a request by the city and officials who want the high court to reverse the Sixth Circuit's January ruling allowing the case to move forward, the residents on Monday said the case is still in its early stages and shouldn't be heard by the high court. The residents allege violations of their right to bodily integrity under the substantive due process clause of the 14th Amendment and want to move ahead at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS