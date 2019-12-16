Roche-Spark $4.8B Merger Clears US, UK Regulatory Hurdles

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 10:02 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission and the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority on Monday separately cleared Switzerland-based Roche’s $4.8 billion offer to take over Philadelphia-based gene therapy company Spark Therapeutics Inc., according to announcements from the regulators. The FTC said in a statement that it had closed its 10-month investigation into the deal, ultimately deciding that the merger would not encourage Roche Holding AG to delay or terminate Spark’s development of a gene therapy for hemophilia A, which is expected to compete with Roche’s own hemophilia A treatment, Hemlibra. “Among other things, Spark is only one of several companies currently developing...

