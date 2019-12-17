BuzzFeed Fights To Uncover Kavanaugh Background Info

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 2:19 PM EST) -- The public’s right to know information about Justice Brett Kavanaugh that the Federal Bureau of Investigation deems "unquestionably private" and potentially embarrassing trumps his right to privacy, BuzzFeed told a D.C. federal court Monday. The federal government should release to BuzzFeed Inc. certain records related to the FBI's investigation into allegations against Justice Kavanaugh that were made during his confirmation proceedings, according to a memorandum accompanying the media company’s motion for summary judgment. “Judge Kavanaugh’s limited privacy interests, if any, are outweighed by the public’s interest in knowing ‘what the government was up to,’ namely, both to understand how the FBI...

