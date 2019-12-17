Indian Bank Loses UK Jurisdiction Appeal In Fraud Case

Law360, London (December 17, 2019, 6:46 PM GMT) -- A London judge Tuesday penalized Punjab National Bank’s U.K. arm for not disclosing litigation it brought in the U.S. and India by dismissing a jurisdictional appeal related to nine defendants its suing over $45 million in loans. Punjab National Bank (International) Ltd. appealed an order from another judge, which determined that the London-based bank couldn’t serve the claim to the defendants, who all lived in either the U.S. or India, for lack of jurisdiction. While significant factors pointed toward England as an appropriate forum — namely that PNB was based in London and that’s where the lending deals were struck —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS