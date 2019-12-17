Raiffeisen Bank Seeks Disclosure In Ashurst Escrow Dispute

Law360, London (December 17, 2019, 5:30 PM GMT) -- Austrian lender Raiffeisen AG told a London appellate court on Tuesday that Ashurst LLP cannot claim that instructions the law firm received during negotiations to sell shares in an international coal mining group were confidential and therefore privileged. Raiffeisen Bank International AG is urging the Court of Appeal to overturn a decision by the High Court from January. Judge Clare Moulder found then that documents the bank is seeking from Ashurst LLP are privileged and not relevant to the lender’s wider claim against the law firm and an investment vehicle, Asia Coal Energy Ventures Ltd. The documents concern instructions the law firm received...

