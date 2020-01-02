Asbestos Insurance Case Stayed After Claimant Dies

Law360, London (January 2, 2020, 4:26 PM GMT) -- A negligence suit filed by a former employee against Prudential Assurance Co. who claimed he was exposed to harmful levels of asbestos while working for the pensions giant has been put on hold after the man’s death. High Court Master Gary Thornett stayed the litigation filed by John Littlewood, who worked for the company for 36 years, for up to six months to allow a representative of the former employee’s estate to be substituted as claimant in the action, according to the Dec. 16 order. Littlewood, who worked for the Prudential subsidiary as a fire and accident surveyor from 1964 until his...

