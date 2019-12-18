Food Distributor, Insurers Sue MSC Over Cargo Damage

Law360, London (December 18, 2019, 5:45 PM GMT) -- A food distributor, a container terminal operator and insurers AXA and Generali have sued Mediterranean Shipping Co. over damages to an 18-ton food shipment. The High Court suit against the Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA is linked to a cargo of “fresh and perishable” food that was shipped in the spring of 2018 from France to the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion. The claim, filed in July but recently made public, alleges breach of contract, breach of duty and negligence in the “loading, handling, custody, care and discharge of the cargo." The claimants include insurers Generali France and AXA Corporate...

