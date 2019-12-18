Financial Adviser Hit With Negligence Suit Over Remortgage

Law360, London (December 18, 2019, 10:27 PM GMT) -- A retail customer has brought a £900,000 ($1.2 million) suit against an authorized financial adviser for allegedly working with an illegal mortgage broker to negligently recommend that she remortgage her £1.7 million property. Nymphia Dorothy Cruickshank is suing Michael Graham Financial Services in the High Court for advice given to her by Nigel Allen in early 2016 when she was looking to remortgage her residential property in Virginia Waters, a South Eastern English village. According to the filing, dated Oct. 31 but only recently made public, Cruickshank was a retiree in December 2015 and looking to refinance her £813,506 mortgage as...

