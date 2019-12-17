Russian Bank Trustee Fights Legal Fees In £1.3B Fraud Case

Law360, London (December 17, 2019, 8:16 PM GMT) -- An insolvent Russian bank’s trustee argued in a London court Tuesday that the brother of a jailed Russian bank boss should not be reimbursed for costs incurred preparing for a legal motion the trustee abandoned as part of its £1.3 billion fraud claim. Vneshprombank LLC, which is now in liquidation, claims that Georgy Bedzhamov, the brother of the bank’s former president, exercised “de facto control” of the bank and the two carried out a large-scale fraud involving “sham loans” and unauthorized debits to client accounts, among other unlawful actions. Bedzhamov has told the court that if there was a major fraud...

