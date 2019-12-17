House Panel Greenlights Revised North American Trade Pact

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 4:16 PM EST) -- The House Ways and Means Committee approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Tuesday, teeing up a full vote on the trade accord, which was amended last week to address Democratic lawmakers' concerns regarding labor, environmental and drug pricing rules. A voice vote from the committee put the House of Representatives on track to approve the deal before the week is out. The changes made to the deal last week helped secure support from the AFL-CIO and other unions, giving the agreement the lift it needed from the Democratic side of the aisle to pass. "These changes set a new standard for U.S....

