Canadian Miner Targets Peru Over Stymied Project

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 7:27 PM EST) -- The Canadian mining company Lupaka Gold Corp. threatened Peru with arbitration over a blockade erected by local protesters that has shut down the Invicta gold mining site, once touted as the company's "flagship" project. Lupaka said Monday that it had delivered a notice of intent to submit a claim to arbitration to Peru's ministry of economy and finance on Dec. 12, accusing the country of failing to shut down the "illegal" blockade erected by protesters from the nearby community of Parán in October 2018. The notice sets off a six-month window for the parties to reach a settlement. If no such...

