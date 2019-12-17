4 Firms Drive $4.3B Deal For Cloud Software Biz LogMeIn

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 12:04 PM EST) -- Private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital have agreed to buy cloud-based communications provider LogMeIn for roughly $4.3 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins, Paul Hastings, Kirkland & Ellis and Gibson Dunn. The acquisition of Boston-based LogMeIn Inc. is being led by an undisclosed affiliate of Francisco Partners and includes Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., which is the private equity arm of Elliott Management Corp., according to a statement. LogMeIn boasts being one of the world's top 10 software-as-a-service companies, and says that its cloud-based communications platform is used by tens of millions...

