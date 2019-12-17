Commerce Imposes Duties Up To 456% On Vietnamese Steel

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 7:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce will impose final duties of up to 456.2% on steel imported from Vietnam after discovering that Korean and Taiwanese companies were having their steel products exported from the country to evade existing tariffs. Korean and Taiwanese companies were sending their steel products to Vietnam for minor processing before having them exported to the U.S. as corrosion-resistant steel and cold-rolled steel to circumvent countervailing and anti-dumping duties, Commerce said Tuesday. “U.S. law provides that Commerce may find circumvention of [anti-dumping and countervailing] orders when merchandise subject to an existing order is completed or assembled in a third...

