Gryphon Investors Grabs $300M For 2nd Junior Debt Fund

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 3:09 PM EST) -- Gryphon Investors has closed its second junior debt fund after securing $300 million from limited partners, the San Francisco-based private equity firm said Tuesday, with plans to provide debt financing to its own portfolio companies alongside third-party lenders. The fund, Gryphon Mezzanine Partners II LP, was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap after blasting past an original target of $225 million, according to a statement. Contributions came from existing and new Gryphon investors. The fund will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor by participating "on a minority basis in the junior debt financings of Gryphon portfolio companies, in all...

