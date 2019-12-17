Clover Technology Hits Ch. 11 To Trim $645M Debt Load

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 12:06 PM EST) -- Electronics refurbishment company Clover Technology Group LLC filed for bankruptcy in Delaware with a prepackaged, multifaceted plan to cut its nearly $645 million debt load down to $80 million and refocus on its mobile phone business. Describing its multipronged efforts as akin to “landing the ‘Triple Lindy’” — a reference to a scene in the 1986 movie "Back to School" where Rodney Dangerfield’s character jumps across three diving boards before finally flipping into the pool itself — Clover said in court filings that it’s “on the brink of making the impossible possible.” Clover purchased fellow mobile phone refurbishing company Teleplan International...

