What Impeachment Reveals About The Oath Of Office

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 10:18 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has now been impeached, and it's no surprise there given the vote on party lines. Congressional Democrats say their oath of office compelled impeachment. Republicans say the opposite. How can that be? One of the first acts of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives was to preside over the 116th Congress’ lengthy swearing-in ceremony. It wasn’t great TV, but in the lead-up to impeachment hearings and final vote by the House impeaching Trump, the oaths of office taken by the 435 U.S. House members on Jan. 3 were referenced about as often as quid...

