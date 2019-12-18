NJ Tax Oversight Board To Get 4 New Members Amid Scrutiny

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 2:35 PM EST) -- New Jersey’s governor plans to appoint four new members to a state board that oversees and approves the state’s corporate tax incentives and has received heavy scrutiny over accusations of lax oversight. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that he intended to appoint new members to the board of directors of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, or EDA. The move is part of Murphy’s restructuring of the EDA amid a continuing probe of the tax incentives doled out by the authority and a legislative battle over tax incentive programs. The corporate tax incentive programs, enacted through the 2013 Economic Opportunity...

