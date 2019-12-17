Eagle, Eli Lilly Drop Dueling Cancer Drug Patent Claims

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 4:37 PM EST) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals has agreed to drop its lingering antitrust claims over Eli Lilly's chemotherapy drug Alimta after the companies reached a settlement ending patent litigation and allowing Eagle to launch a branded alternative in 2022. The companies filed stipulations of dismissal Monday in Eli Lilly & Co.’s patent infringement suit against Eagle, and in Eagle’s case against Eli Lilly, both of which were in Delaware federal court. Eagle’s allegations that Eli Lilly used regulatory filings to delay entry of competing lung cancer treatments have been on hold since late 2018, when U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg stayed the case in order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS