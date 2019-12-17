Starion's $10M Deceptive Marketing Deal With Mass. Gets OK

Law360, Wilmington (December 17, 2019, 1:36 PM EST) -- A $10 million settlement agreement between bankrupt utility provider Starion Energy Inc. and the commonwealth of Massachusetts over the company's allegedly deceptive marketing practices received approval Tuesday in Delaware bankruptcy court. During a hearing in Wilmington, Starion attorney Ronald S. Gellert of Gellert Scali Busenkell & Brown LLC told the court the $10 million settlement payments to be made to Massachusetts will resolve the longest-running issue in the bankruptcy and remove one of the biggest obstacles to resolution of the proceedings. "Obviously we're thrilled to be here before you with this settlement," Gellert said. "As your honor knows, this was one...

