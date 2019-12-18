Spokane Tribe Wins Compensation For Dam Construction

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 10:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that would compensate the Spokane Tribe for the impact of the construction of the Grand Coulee Dam, which flooded a large portion of the tribe’s land in the 1930s. The Spokane Tribe of Indians of the Spokane Reservation Equitable Compensation Act sets up a system of compensation under which the tribe would receive annual payments based on the sale of hydroelectric power from the dam. The bipartisan bill passed the Senate in June, and it now heads to President Donald Trump for signing. The compensation amounts reflect a percentage of the compensation...

