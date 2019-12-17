Lek Securities Settles FINRA Market Manipulation Claims

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:31 PM EST) -- Lek Securities Corp. and its ex-CEO agreed to settle market manipulation claims Tuesday with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and several stock exchanges for $900,000 as well as a lifetime trading ban, the industry watchdog announced. The deal comes about two months after Samuel Lek and his brokerage resolved similar allegations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly giving Ukraine-based trader Avalon FA Ltd. access to U.S. markets and turning a blind eye while the foreign firm raked in millions using taboo trading techniques. The brokerage is responsible for the fine, which will be split among FINRA and The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS