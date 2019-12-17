Calif. Regulators Say Pot Cafe's Ex-Sponsor Violated Law

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:15 PM EST) -- California’s Department of Food and Agriculture has filed suit against cannabis brand company Lowell Farms, alleging it was producing marijuana products without a license until a government investigation brought the activity to a close earlier this year. Lowell Farms, which was once a partner in the nation's first cannabis restaurant, markets prerolled smokeables and other products under the Lowell Herb Co. brand. But the company, its affiliates and its principals operated a central California warehouse where it processed cannabis flower without a license for months, state regulators alleged in a civil suit. The complaint recounts that a joint investigation by the...

