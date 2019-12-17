Energy Co. Trustee Sees $27M Deal OK'd In Adversary Case

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 5:07 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday approved a $27 million settlement to end a long-standing dispute between bankrupt energy investment holding company Ampal-American Israel Corp. and its ex-CEO over an allegedly unpaid promissory note. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein approved the agreement for former Ampal-American CEO Yosef Maiman and his Merhav MNF Ltd. to pay Ampal-American’s liquidation trustee, ending litigation that began in 2014 over a note written to Merhav years before Ampal-American’s 2012 bankruptcy. “I’ve been living with this case for a long time,” Judge Bernstein said. The dispute stems from $20 million Merhav allegedly borrowed from Ampal-American in 2007...

