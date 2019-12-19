Hairbrush Co. Sues Over Knockoffs That 'Poisoned' Market

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 1:49 PM EST) -- A hairbrush company has filed patent lawsuits accusing several rival companies of ripping off its ceramic heated straightening brush, telling a California federal court that its competitors have “poisoned the market” with lower-quality copycats. In separate lawsuits filed Monday, Dafni Hair Products Ltd. claimed that its rivals have been trying to piggyback on the success of its “DAFNI” brush, which purports to reduce the amount of time and tools needed to straighten frizzy hair. In addition to making and selling brushes that infringe up to five patents, those competitors — Trade Box LLC, Karmin Professional Ltd., Beyond the Beauty Inc., Elegante...

