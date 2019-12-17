NY Suit Against Tilton To Go Forward After Failed Appeal

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:12 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court sent a German bank’s fraud suit against Lynn Tilton and her investment fund toward a likely trial Tuesday after upholding a lower court’s denial of Tilton’s summary judgment motion. In a short decision from the New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, a panel of four justices unanimously confirmed the denial of Tilton’s earlier bid for summary judgment of the $54 million suit brought by Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, saying questions of fact must be resolved in the case. “Summary judgment is precluded by issues of fact as to whether plaintiffs’ losses were proximately caused by defendants’...

