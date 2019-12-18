Mo. Appeals Court Affirms $2.35B Electric Line Permit

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 3:45 PM EST) -- Invenergy's $2.35 billion Grain Belt Express electric transmission line, which will bring wind energy to the Midwest, serves a public need for Missouri and was rightly approved by state regulators, a Missouri appellate court ruled Tuesday. The Missouri Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a key permit for the long-gestating transmission project, 206 miles of which will cross the state, over arguments from farmers and other property owners that the project isn't a public utility and its developer can't seize land to build it. The three-judge panel said that in challenging the Grain Belt project, the Missouri Landowners Alliance actually conceded that...

