11th Circ. Frees Geico From Covering Banged-Up Yacht

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 8:02 PM EST) -- Geico's boat insurance unit need not cover repairs for a storm-battered sailboat after the Eleventh Circuit found that an apparent omission in a policy revision didn't scuttle the plan's overall navigational limits for coverage. The three-judge panel was unconvinced that discrepancies in policy documents issued by Geico Marine Insurance Co. to James Shackleford for his $120,000 yacht rendered the policy ambiguous, finding in a Tuesday opinion that a blank section on a policy endorsement didn't alter the plan's clear limits on where Shackleford could sail. "The district court offered two reasons why the policy is ambiguous as to whether it contained a...

