Bitcoin 'Inventor' Can't Skirt Hefty Sanctions, Estate Says

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 5:55 PM EST) -- The self-proclaimed inventor of Bitcoin is trying to wriggle free from an “absolutely justified” sanctions order to give up half the bitcoin he mined before the death of his business partner, the ex-partner’s estate said Monday. The estate of David Kleiman asked a Florida federal judge to disregard Craig Wright’s claims that he has “somehow been treated unfairly” by a magistrate judge who declared as fact that Wright and Kleiman entered into a 50-50 partnership to develop Bitcoin intellectual property and the premier cryptocurrency prior to Kleiman’s death in 2013. The order in question, which would have Wright hand over billions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS