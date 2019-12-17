Senate Sends Recognition For Montana Tribe To Trump’s Desk

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 9:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted, 86-8, to grant federal recognition to Montana’s Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians, sending the matter to President Donald Trump's desk to be signed into law as part of the National Defense Authorization Act. The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians Restoration Act of 2019 was included as an amendment to the $750 billion defense spending bill for 2020 after a push from Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines. The legislation will make tribal members eligible for services and benefits available only to federally recognized tribes and put 200 acres of land into trust...

