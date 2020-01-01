Banking Regulation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Banks, lenders, debt collectors and more are in line for significant regulatory developments in 2020 as federal agencies push toward the finish line on rulemaking projects like overhauling the Volcker Rule and rolling back underwriting standards for payday loans. Regulators are entering the new year having largely concluded their work writing rules to implement the 2018 banking bill, the biggest piece of banking legislation to come out of Congress since the Dodd-Frank Act. The bill tasked the agencies with making a number of revisions to the post-crisis framework of supervision and regulation set up under Dodd-Frank. But with implementation now in...

