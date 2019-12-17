EEOC Retracts 1997 Policy Opposing Arbitration Mandates

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 10:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday rescinded its 22-year-old policy position opposing forced arbitration for bias claims, citing numerous U.S. Supreme Court decisions that the commission says run counter to the old statement. The July 1997 "Policy Statement on Mandatory Binding Arbitration of Employment Discrimination Disputes as a Condition of Employment" does not reflect current law and shouldn’t be relied upon by EEOC staff during investigations or litigation, the commission said in a release posted on its website. "Since its issuance, the Supreme Court has ruled that agreements to arbitrate employment-related disputes are enforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS