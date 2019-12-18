Records Law Doesn't Cover Atty Watchdog, Ohio Justices Say

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 4:14 PM EST) -- The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a Dayton attorney did not have the right to communications related to her discipline cases because she did not properly submit the request, clarifying that the state’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel and Board of Professional Conduct are not subject to a state public records law. The majority of the high court said Tuesday that Georgianna Parisi, who has been the subject of two disciplinary actions, should have submitted her request under the Ohio Supreme Court’s own rules, rather than the Ohio Public Records Act. “Attorney-discipline matters are decided exclusively by this court, as we...

