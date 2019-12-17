9th Circ. Tosses Suits On Calif.'s Invalidated Tax Return Law

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 10:09 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has dismissed as moot five lawsuits challenging an invalidated California state law requiring President Donald Trump and other presidential candidates to submit tax returns in order to appear on state primary ballots. The five cases challenging S.B. 27 were mooted by the California Supreme Court’s decision last month invalidating the law, the Ninth Circuit said Monday. Because the cases were not mooted by a voluntary action by any of the parties in the cases, the court remanded them to the U.S. Eastern California District Court with instructions to vacate the lower court’s order granting preliminary injunction requests against the...

