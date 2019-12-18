Doctor Who Bribed IRS Can't Nix Sentence, US Tells Justices

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 5:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court shouldn’t hear a psychiatrist’s challenge to his 51-month prison sentence for bribing an Internal Revenue Service agent because another agent’s testimony that he claimed was racist did not affect the trial’s outcome, the government said. Testimony by IRS agent Mytryee Raghaven that referred to Harshad Shah's Indian heritage did not play a role in the jury’s guilty verdict since overwhelming evidence showed that Shah gave another agent a $30,000 bribe, the U.S. said in a brief filed Tuesday. Shah’s contention that agent Raghaven injected racial animus into the trial by mentioning his heritage was faulty because that testimony...

