Bipartisan Bill Would Have Pharmacies Fork Over Info To DEA

Law360, Washington (December 17, 2019, 6:31 PM EST) -- A bipartisan bill introduced Tuesday with the backing of powerful senators would require more frequent reporting on controlled substances from drug manufacturers and distributors and, for the first time, would impose reporting requirements on pharmacies. The Preventing Pill Mills Through Data Sharing Act follows legislation last year meant to help law enforcement monitor narcotics distribution and stem the deadly opioid epidemic. The proposal would require monthly rather than quarterly reports to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration about the sale, delivery and disposal of controlled substances. Pharmacies would have to submit their own data to the DEA's Automated Reports and Consolidated Orders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS