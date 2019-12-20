GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 1:55 PM EST) -- Morgan Stanley and a class of financial advisers who settled a compensation dispute with the Wall Street giant tore into attorneys from another similar lawsuit, and Starbucks agreed to pay more than $150,000 in restitution to employees affected by the company's former sick leave policy. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Morgan Stanley Tears Into Outside Attys' Fee Bid in Wage Suit Morgan Stanley and a class of financial advisers who settled a compensation dispute with the Wall Street giant blasted attorneys from another similar lawsuit on Wednesday, blasting their "improper...

