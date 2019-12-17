7th Circ. Backs NLRB In UChicago Student-Worker Case

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:50 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit said on Tuesday that the National Labor Relations Board acted properly when it barred the University of Chicago from presenting evidence to support its contention that students working at the school’s libraries are temporary employees who aren’t eligible to bargain collectively. The three-judge panel said the NLRB hadn’t erred by denying the university’s bid to argue that the student employees are inherently temporary workers because their employment would necessarily end when they graduate. NLRB rules block the board from accepting evidence that wouldn’t be “enough to sustain the party’s position,” the judges said. “The fatal flaw in the...

