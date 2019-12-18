Memorabilia Sellers Must Face NFL Player Poaching Claims

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 1:25 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that a group of sports memorabilia sellers must face claims that they helped poach a Detroit Lions wide receiver from his agent, saying the amended complaint pleads that the sellers had a deeper relationship with the alleged poacher than previously known. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane said Clarity Sports International LLC remedied the failings of the complaint she dismissed in September, by including allegations that the owners of defendants Redland Sports, MVP Authentics LLC and Boone Enterprises Inc. knew that an autograph signing with Kenny Golladay was not organized through...

