Armani Importer Gets Duties Slashed At CIT Over CBP Error

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 2:21 PM EST) -- An importer can get lower duties on its shipments of Giorgio Armani apparel after the U.S. Court of International Trade found that U.S. Customs and Border Protection erred in its valuation by including advertising and trademark royalty fees. In an opinion Tuesday, CIT Judge Richard K. Eaton found that CBP miscalculated the transaction value of Trimil SA’s Armani-branded shipments from Italy and Hong Kong. Under the relevant statute, this dutiable value is defined as the price actually paid for the imported product, along with five “additions” that include certain packing costs, commission and any relevant royalties or licensing fees "that the...

