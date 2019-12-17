Panel Appeals For Access To Trump's Tax Info To DC Circuit

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 9:58 PM EST) -- A U.S. House committee on Tuesday appealed to the D.C. Circuit a lower court ruling that limits the committee's access to President Donald Trump’s tax return information without its first notifying the court and the president. The House Ways and Means Committee appealed a district court's finding that the panel could seek to procure Trump’s state tax return information from officials in New York, under the state's TRUST Act, only after providing 14 days' notice to the court and Trump. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols ruled last month that Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., must provide notice when...

