Media & Entertainment Group Of The Year: Jenner & Block

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 2:25 PM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP received a definitive Ninth Circuit victory in a long-running copyright case over the works of John Steinbeck, negotiated a deal on behalf of FOX Sports for a new gambling partnership and scored a victory for FanDuel in a class action suit, earning it a spot among Law360's 2019 Media & Entertainment Groups of the Year. The firm's content, media and entertainment group consists of about 20 partners, as well as a rotating lineup of associates, and enjoys taking on a wide variety of cases across the rapidly evolving media and entertainment industry, according to Andy Bart, co-chair...

